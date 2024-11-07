Enter to Win Tickets to A Baroque Christmas at St. Paul's Episcopal Church!

× Expand A Baroque Christmas

This delightful program of pastoral Yuletide selections from the Baroque era features the inimitable violinist Rachel Barton Pine, cellist John Mark Rozendaal and harpsichordist David Schrader in a Christmastime celebration of joy, winter, and spiritual salvation. Includes music of Bach, Handel and a selection from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons.

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 5 p.m. and Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 3 p.m.

St. Paul's Episcopal Church - Milwaukee

