Enter to Win Tickets to a Twilight Sailaway in Port Washington

Get Ready! Tall Ships are arriving in Port Washington July 24th - 27th. The last time these three historic ships—Liberty Clipper, Appledore IV and When and If—visited Port Washington was in 2014! Whether you are doing a deck tour, and Daytime Sail or a Twilight Sail, you will be experiencing the history of not only the ships, but also the historic harbor of Port Washington. Don't miss your chance to enjoy a FREE Twilight Sail. Enter to win tickets today!

Date: Saturday, July 26, 2025 @ 6-8 p.m.

Where: Board from Rotary Park, Port Washington

More Information: Tall Ships Gather - Port Washington