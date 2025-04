× Expand Photo by Camille Blake Julia Holter

Join mesmerizing singer Julia Holter down at the crossroads— where the boundaries of pop, classical, and the avant-garde meet! With an international reputation for merging pop melodies with abstract composition, her ethereal voice is one of the most distinctive in independent music.

Sunday, May 25, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee Art Museum

