Brit Floyd Brit Floyd on Stage

Brit Floyd returns to the stage in 2025 with their biggest and most spectacular production to date, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s classic album ‘Wish You Were Here’, complete with a stunning laser and light show, iconic circular screen, inflatables and theatrics.

Sunday, June 1, 2025 at 8 p.m.

The Riverside Theater - Milwaukee

Details and Ticket Link Here