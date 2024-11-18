Enter to Win Tickets to Cirque du Soleil at Miller High Life Theatre!

× Expand Cirque du Soleil

‘Twas the Night Before…is Cirque du Soleil’s first holiday show, based on the classic poem “A Visit from Saint Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore. Memorable lines from this cherished classic inspired Cirque’s story about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of the holidays. A festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families, ‘Twas the Night Before… features thrilling acrobatics, lovable characters - and a soundtrack including holiday classics re-invented by Cirque du Soleil. The show was conceived and is directed by Cirque du Soleil Senior Artistic Director James Hadley, a 25-year veteran of circus productions and live theater.

November 27-December 1, 2024

Miller High Life Theatre - Milwaukee

