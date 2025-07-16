Enter to Win Tickets to EAA Airventure 2025

× Expand EAA Airventure 2025

For one week each summer, EAA members and aviation enthusiasts totaling more than 500,000 from 80 countries attend EAA AirVenture at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, where they rekindle friendships and celebrate the past, present, and future in the world of flight.

The World's Greatest Aviation Celebration® has it all when it comes to aircraft. Warbirds. Vintage. Homebuilts. Ultralights. Some you would normally find in a hangar at your local airport, others so unique they are the only one of their kind.

Experience it for yourself this year! Enter to win a pair of general admission tickets for adults (kids ages 18 and under are free)! Fill in the entry form below. Tickets must be picked up at our offices in the Third Ward.

Date: July 21-27, 2025

