Enter to Win Tickets to Fool at John Michael Kohler Arts Center!

Fool tells the hilarious behind-the-scenes tale of what really happened around the events of Shakespeare’s King Lear, as narrated by Pocket, the titular jester. While Lear is considered one of the Bard’s great tragedies, the real tragedy is the obfuscation of all of the outrageous treachery, betrayal, derring-do, shagging, and general shenanigans that went on around and in the wings of the tale of the elder King.

Dates: May 23-25, May 30-June 1, June 6-8, 2025

John Michael Kohler Arts Center - Sheboygan

