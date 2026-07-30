Enter to Win Tickets to Freshwater Food & Wine Festival!

× Expand Freshwater Food & Wine Festival banner

Set along Lake Michigan at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee, WI, Freshwater Food & Wine Festival celebrates world-class wines, craft beverages, and culinary artistry with stunning waterfront views. From celebrity chefs to local favorites, tasting events, live celebrity chef challenges, live entertainment and more, it’s an immersive tasting experience designed for food lovers, wine enthusiasts, and anyone ready to savor the best of the best right here in the Midwest.

What: Freshwater Food & Wine Festival

Freshwater Food & Wine Festival Where: Henry Maier Festival Park

Henry Maier Festival Park More Information Here