× Expand Photo by Crystal Madsen Photography Hairball: Silver Anniversary Tour

Welcome to Las Vegas meets Arena Rock! Over the past 25 years, Hairball has evolved into an explosive national touring act that brings the glory of the 80’s to hundreds of thousands of fans throughout the country, with a 2+ hour drop-dead accurate homage to the biggest arena acts in the world.

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 8 p.m.

The Riverside Theater - Milwaukee

Details and Ticket Link Here