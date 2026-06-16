Enter to Win Tickets to Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng at Riverside Theater!

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Photo Courtesy of Pabst Theater Group
Hasan Hates Ronny | Ronny Hates Hasan banner
During these divided times, many people believe that open dialogue and discourse are the only tools to mend a divided nation. Comedians Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng believe the opposite: hatred is the answer. For one night only—in 19 cities—Hasan and Ronny will face off in a no-holds-barred live debate where they will take each other to task personally and professionally.
- Saturday, September 19, 2026 at 7 p.m.
- The Riverside Theater - Milwaukee
- Details and Ticket Link Here
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