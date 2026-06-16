Enter to Win Tickets to Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng at Riverside Theater!

Contests

During these divided times, many people believe that open dialogue and discourse are the only tools to mend a divided nation. Comedians Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng believe the opposite: hatred is the answer. For one night only—in 19 cities—Hasan and Ronny will face off in a no-holds-barred live debate where they will take each other to task personally and professionally.