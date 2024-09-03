Enter to Win Tickets to In The Cities of Refuge at Marquette Theatre!

× Expand In The Cities of Refuge

The first-ever new play commission by Marquette Theatre, IN THE CITIES OF REFUGE follows the residents and staff of a small-town homeless shelter as they find themselves caught in the center of a great tempest gathering strength and speed, a storm borne of paranoia, anger, and resentment which becomes a crucible upon which their loyalties, their beliefs, and their commitments will be tested -- and which not all of them will survive.