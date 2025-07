× Expand Incredible India Festival banner

Get Ready! The Incredible India Festival comes to Milwaukee July 12, 2025 at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee.

Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53202 More Information: Incredible India Festival