It Was 50 Years Ago Today...A Tribute to the Beatles features artists performing their hits plus your favorite songs from the Let It Be & Hey Jude albums. Experience your favorite Beatles songs performed by Christopher Cross, original lead singer of Ambrosia David Pack, Maxi Priest, longtime lead singer of Chicago Jason Scheff, Badfinger ft Joey Molland.

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 @ 8 p.m.

Pabst Theater - Milwaukee

Details and Ticket Link Here