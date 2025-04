× Expand Photo by Joshua Pickering Neil deGrasse Tyson

It's “This Just In: Latest Discoveries in the Universe” with Neil deGrasse Tyson! The title says it all. Drawn from within the previous two or three years of cosmic discovery – with topics hand-picked for their impact on science and on the public’s fascinating with this moving frontier.

Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

The Riverside Theater - Milwaukee

Details and Ticket Link Here