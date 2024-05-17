Enter to Win Tickets to Old Crow Medicine Show at The Riverside Theater!

× Expand Photo Courtesy Pabst Theater Group Old Crow Medicine Show

Celebrating 25 years of making live music together, Old Crow Medicine Show has established itself as America’s most beloved Old-Time String Band and one of Nashville’s most revered musical torchbearers. Their signature song “Wagon Wheel” is one of the most widely sung folk songs with their influence felt across the Americana genre. They're ready to bring you to your feet at the Riverside Theater this November!