Enter to Win Tickets to Penn & Teller at Riverside Theater!

Photo Via Penn and Teller - pennandteller.com
Penn & Teller
From humble beginnings nearly 50 years ago busking on the streets of Philadelphia to acclaimed sold–out runs on Broadway, to the longest-running, and one of the most-beloved resident headline acts in Las Vegas history, magic’s legendary duo - Penn Jillette and Teller -continue to defy labels and at times physics and good taste, by redefining the genre of magic and inventing their own very distinct niche in comedy.
- Thursday, March 27, 2025 at 8 p.m.
- The Riverside Theater - Milwaukee
- Details and Ticket Link Here
