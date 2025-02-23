Enter to Win Tickets to Penn & Teller at Riverside Theater!

× Expand Photo Via Penn and Teller - pennandteller.com Penn & Teller

From humble beginnings nearly 50 years ago busking on the streets of Philadelphia to acclaimed sold–out runs on Broadway, to the longest-running, and one of the most-beloved resident headline acts in Las Vegas history, magic’s legendary duo - Penn Jillette and Teller -continue to defy labels and at times physics and good taste, by redefining the genre of magic and inventing their own very distinct niche in comedy.

Thursday, March 27, 2025 at 8 p.m.

The Riverside Theater - Milwaukee

