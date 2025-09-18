Enter to Win Tickets to Present Music's All Souls Eve!

All Souls Eve is a celebratory concert of remembrance featuring  Mexican Day of the Dead festivities with music by Gabriela Ortiz and Miguel del Aguila; an Evan Chambers song-cycle The Old Burying Ground; and a new commission from composer Viet Cuong entitled Music of the While. The program is in partnership with the museum exhibit A Bradley Collection of Modern Art: A Bold Vision for Milwaukee.