Enter to Win Tickets to Present Music's All Souls Eve!

All Souls Eve is a celebratory concert of remembrance featuring Mexican Day of the Dead festivities with music by Gabriela Ortiz and Miguel del Aguila; an Evan Chambers song-cycle The Old Burying Ground; and a new commission from composer Viet Cuong entitled Music of the While. The program is in partnership with the museum exhibit A Bradley Collection of Modern Art: A Bold Vision for Milwaukee.

Friday, October 31, 2025 @ 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee Art Museum

