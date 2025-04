× Expand PrideFest

Save the Date! Celebrate Pride in Milwaukee at PrideFest from June 5-7, 2025 at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee.

2025 Festival Dates: Thursday, June 5, 4 p.m.–Midnight | Friday, June 6, 3 p.m.–Midnight | Saturday, June 7, 12 p.m.–Midnight

Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53202 More Information: PrideFest