Richard Thompson’s musical influence cannot be overstated. His genre defying mastery of both acoustic and electric guitar along with engaging energy and onstage wit continue to earn him new fans and a place as one of the most distinctive virtuosos and writers in Folk Rock history.

Friday, October 25, 2024 @ 8 p.m.

Turner Hall Ballroom - Milwaukee

