Robin Trowers' monumental 1974 album Bridge of Sighs features mesmerizing riffs, complex harmonies and behemoth, bluesy solos - and this year, he's coming to Milwaukee to celebrate it's 50th anniversary!

Saturday, July 12, 2025 at 8 p.m.

The Pabst Theater - Milwaukee

