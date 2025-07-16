Enter to Win Tickets to see Earth, Wind and Fire

× Expand Earth, Wind and Fire

Earth, Wind & Fire are a music institution. In 1969, music legend Maurice White birthed the music force named after the elements from his very own astrological charts. With soul as deep as the plant, Earth, Wind & Fire charted a history that will live on forever. They’ve scored eight number one hits and have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. See them live in Milwaukee on Aug. 9 at the Miller High Life Theatre.

Date: Saturday, Aug. 09, 2025 @ 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 09, 2025 @ 8 p.m. Where: Miller High Life Theatre

