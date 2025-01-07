Enter to Win Tickets to the 2025 Pet Expo MKE!

×
2025 Pet Expo MKE
Get Ready! The 2025 Pet Expo MKE returns Friday, Feb. 1, 2025 at the WI Exposition Center in West Allis.
- When: Friday, February 1, 2025 @ 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Where: WI Exposition Center
- More Information: Pet Expo MKE
×
You could win a pair of tickets from the Shepherd Express to the 2025 Pet Expo MKE on February 1, 2025 at the WI Exposition Center!
Get Ready! The 2025 Pet Expo MKE returns Friday, Feb. 1, 2025 at the WI Exposition Center in West Allis.
© 2024 Shepherd Express. All Rights Reserved.