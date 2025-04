× Expand Photo by Meredith Mashburn Photography Morgan Scott in 'The Cher Show'

THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy®, an Oscar®, an Emmy®, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

Saturday, April 19, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Uihlein Hall - Milwaukee

Details and Ticket Link Here