Filled with Irish spirit and humor, and featuring such classics as “Danny Boy” and “Whiskey in the Jar,” The Craic will have you raising a glass and shouting sláinte by the end of the show!

When: Jan. 17–March 16, 2025

Jan. 17–March 16, 2025 Where: Milwaukee Repertory Theater

