In celebration of the 25th anniversary of its release, the Magnetic Fields are continuing their two-night performance of the entire 69 Love Songs album in its entirety, during a Spring 2025 USA and Canada tour run. The full concert runs over the course of 2 nights.

Tuesday, May 6 and Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 8 p.m.

The Pabst Theater - Milwaukee

