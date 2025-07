× Expand Waukesha Rotary BluesFest banner

Waukesha Rotary BluesFest is a celebration of the “Roots” of American Music which includes blues, rock and roll, country, gospel, soul, jazz, folk and so much more!

2025 Festival Dates: August 8-9, 2025

August 8-9, 2025 Where: Naga-Waukee Park, Delafied, WI

Naga-Waukee Park, Delafied, WI More Information: Waukesha Rotary BluesFest