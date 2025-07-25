Express Yourself! The Official Shepherd Express Cover Art Contest

October is National Arts and Humanities Month. Shepherd Express is celebrating by giving local artists the opportunity to have their own work of art featured on the cover of the October issue.

Details:

File Size: 25MB Maximum

25MB Maximum Minimum Image Size: 360x360 pixels (5 in. x 5 in.)

360x360 pixels (5 in. x 5 in.) Resolution: 300ppi (Required)

300ppi (Required) Format: PDF or JPG (PDF Preferred)

Submissions must be received NO LATER than September 2, 2025.

Please email your submissions to CoverArt@shepex.com.

Please include a contact name and phone number and your preferred Artist Credit. Limit 2 submissions per artist.

Download the PDF with contest guidelines (4.7 MB).