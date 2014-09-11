CSS Test
Stackner Cabaret’s Country & Western Show
Take one has-been country music star, then shake and stir up with his new perky, chirpy singing partner (all of six weeks) and you have the side splittin’ comedic concoction called The Doyle & Debbie Show. This high-energy parody of “old sc... more
Sep 11, 2014
3:55 PM
-
Grief and Forgiveness From the Mouths of Babes
Acacia Theatre presents Cherie Bennett’s Searching for David’s Heart, winner of the Kennedy Center’s New Visions/New Voices award, in its Midwest premiere. The show features high production values, heartfelt performances and a deep yet una... more
Mar 5, 2014
11:07 PM
-
UWM’s ‘Anton in Show Business’
A sign posted onstage at the UW-Milwaukee theater department’s production of Anton in Show Business read, “Do something about it or get the fuck out!” Jane Martin’s more
Oct 16, 2014
3:46 AM
