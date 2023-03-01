A Bobblehead for All Seasons: The Magic of the National Bobblehead Hall Of Fame And Museum

× Expand Photo by Gregory Harutunian Milwaukee Bucks championship team bobbleheads The Milwaukee Bucks championship team bobbleheads

With more than 10,500 bobbleheads collected over a 20-year period, is this a hobby gone out of control and turned into an obsession? Is it a labor of love combined with a search for the interesting and unusual? Is it a “jump up and down” exciting adventure?

Photo by Gregory Harutunian 1960 Green Bay Packers bobblehead The 1960 Green Bay Packers bobblehead

Ask Phil Sklar and Brad Novak, friends since middle school, and you will find that it’s a little bit of everything. It started with an ordinary generic-looking Green Bay Packers bobblehead from their youth, and then, road trips to different sports venues, where they were given away as promotions.

“1960 was when the first officially-licensed bobbleheads came out, for all four sports of baseball, football, basketball and hockey,” said Sklar. “They had that generic boy face. These figurines actually date back to the 1700s; there’s a painting of Queen Charlotte in Buckingham Palace with two bobbleheads in the background, and they’re large.”

Sklar and Novak are obviously immersed in their niche. At one point, they decided to share their collection for display to the public. They now have a suitable 4,000-square foot space on the second floor of the building, located at 170 S. First Street, right on the northeast corner with Water Street.

Both gentlemen are the co-founders of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, and all they ask is not to touch the exhibits. After visitors enter the space beyond the entrance desk, the sound of jaws hitting the floor is a regular occurrence. There are rows and rows and rows of bookcase-type shelves that twist and turn like a joyful labyrinth.

Pop Culture Array

× Expand Bobblehead Museum and Hall of Fame co-founcer Phil Sklar Bobblehead Museum and Hall of Fame co-founcer Phil Sklar

Each case is full, even the tops, not only with sports-related figurines with the bobbing heads but movie, television, vaudeville, pop-culture, politicians, and any type of well-known person you can name … almost. You will be so overwhelmed by the array, you will start thinking of who was missed that they might have, after leaving.

“Roberto Clemente, The Beatles from 1964, Jack Benny, Abraham Lincoln, Pete Rose, the Milwaukee Bucks championship team from two years ago … this is crazy,” said Jennifer Ashley, visiting from Illinois. “And, even your governor, Tony Evers?”

Sklar was quick to point out that the governor is a big fan of bobbleheads and also a collector, writing about the figurine on social media.

Photo by Gregory Harutunian Jimi Hendrix bobblehead Jimi Hendrix bobblehead at the Bobblehead Museum and Hall of Fame

“Me? I started collecting sports cards growing up. In 2003, Brad (Novak) was working for the Rockford Riverhawks baseball team, and they gave away a bobblehead,” he said. “We were going to UWM, at the time, and we began circling bobblehead giveaway games for numerous sports teams. The road trips to places like the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland were a natural extension.”

Far from being a lark, the pair learned the history of the statuettes, how they are made, and still actively pursue collector pieces.

“Remember the painting … we have similar pieces, some we recently acquired,and we’re working to date and authenticate them, one has 1842 on the back,” said Sklar. “People began donating them to us, and by August 2013, we had about 3,000. We also sponsored a figurine honoring Michael Poole, a coach and special Olympian, and it took off.”

The Hall of Fame and Museum officially opened to the public in February 2019, in its current location which used to house a foundry. The lighting and UV glass windows provide ample brightness for photo opportunities including ones next to a couple of life-sized bobbleheads.

January 7 has also become known a National Bobblehead Day worldwide, and the pair was responsible in designating the date, going through the process of having it formally recognized, and is their favorite date on the calendar.

There is a museum store with a large selection of merchandise, and admission is only $5. Give them a call at 1-800-414-1482, and you will find a familiar voice singing about the figurines. “That’s Milwaukee singer-songwriter Pat McCurdy—he’s pure Milwaukee, and it was fun to honor him with a bobblehead,” said Sklar.

More information can be found on their website (bobbleheadhall.com).