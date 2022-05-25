Craving Stories and Connections at The Moth StorySLAM

× Expand Photo: The Moth - themoth.org The Moth storytelling The Moth storytelling

Sometimes comedy can be great on its own. At other times, however, it’s most effective when integrated with other elements of oral communication to flesh out a memorable tale.

“The biggest ways to bomb at The Moth is to do ‘stand up,’” says Jennifer Hixson, senior producer of The Moth, the series of storytelling events begun a quarter-century ago, birthed during novelist George Dawes Green's bourbon-fueled gatherings of friends when the insect for which the events are now named gathered around the light on Dawes’ porch.

“The best stories often have both funny and poignant elements,” Hinson declares, adding that “The Moth is about true stories, told without notes; and ultimately those storytellers who connect authentically with the audiences are the ones who do well. The jokes need to be attached to a plot line and further the action. A few funny asides are great, but for the most part, the jokes need to support the arc of the story.”

The next Milwaukee event in The Moth’s mission to popularize the art of storytelling—and thusly get people to listen to one another and discovery their commonality—is its latest StorySLAM, to be held 8 p.m. Friday, May 27 at The Back Room @ Colectivo (2211 N Prospect Ave.). Like any organized competition, this SLAM, one of 28 taking place in its current season in 26 U.S. cities as well as England and Australia, has rules. The one it may be most tempting for Moth participants to break may be the temptation to go over five minutes with their contributions,

Episodes from Lives

“The Moth’s producers act as timekeepers and will typically play some sort of instrument as warning. They will make a sound at five minutes to signal the story should wrap up and then, again, at six minutes to indicate that the storyteller should end. Everyone is given a one-minute grace period. That said, the penalty is up to the individual judging team,” Hixson explains of the time constraints on those who share episodes from their lives at The Moth’s events.

Just as Moth storytellers are chosen from their names being pulled from a hat prior to the event they attend, the team who will judge stories at the Colectivo StorySLAM will be assembled at the venue. Those unpredictable factors of the evening come together under the unifying constant of the theme given for the night's competition.

“The next theme,” Hixson notes of the current SLAM tour, “is Craving. Here is the prompt. Prepare a five-minute story about intense desires fueled by your favorite foods, people, or anything that has hit the ‘I need it now!’ button on more than one occasion. Indulging with conviction or abstaining with difficulty! Sugar tooth, primal desire ... your hierarchy of needs. Pickles and ice cream, anyone?” Hosting the chronicles of cravings at Colectivo will be Wisconsin’s current poet laureate, Dasha Kelly, and longtime local Moth facilitator Christy Watson. Hixson compliments both women by saying of them, “Both were recommended as people who are quick-witted, fun and compelling on stage. They’re both engaging and charming.”

Comedians Share Stories, Too

Any prospective comedians who might be thinking that The Moth can be a steppingstone to a punchline-driven career should know that it has functioned that way for at least a few comics. “We’ve had a bunch of comedians who have shared stories from our stage. Hasan Minhaj and Mike Birbiglia first told personal stories at The Moth that weren’t just for laughs and launched into their now huge careers,” Hixson offers by way of encouragement. And though he was already established as a Milwaukee fixture by the time he made his way to a Moth stage, Hixson adds, “I recall that John McGivern told a story in Milwaukee in 2015.”

One thing straight up stand-up and The Moth’s nurturing of personal narrative share is how they buck against again the disconnection people can experience by their use of electronic media. Of her organization’s alternative to that sort of alienation, she offers, “The rise of The Moth does seem to intersect with the rise of social media as people were craving real life connections. We say that The Moth is empathy and humanity, and that sharing and listening to each other’s stories is the best way to find our commonalities and connection."

Hixson seems practically evangelistic about The Moth’s mission when she encourages. “First, everyone has a story. Second, the audience plays a vital role at the SLAMs and really at any storytelling event. So, even if you don’t want to share a story at this upcoming SLAM you can come, listen, maybe even be on the judging panel.”

Dos and don’ts of Moth storytelling may be found here: themoth.org/share-your-story/storytelling-tips-tricks.

And here is Hixson’s own story from a Moth event where its format allowed for lengthier pieces and the theme was Blue in the Face, wherein all contributions involved smoke...