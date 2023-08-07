Germanfest Still a Milwaukee Tradition and a Roaring Musical Success

× Expand Photo by Greg Harutunian Freistadt Alte Kameradan Band at German Fest 2023 Freistadt Alte Kameradan Band at German Fest 2023

The 41st Milwaukee Germanfest is now in the history books. Always held on the last weekend of July, an estimated 65,000 people attended this year’s three-day festival. The resurgence, following pandemic shutdowns, made the Lakefront’s Henry Maier Festival Park come alive again with “the original haus party” tagline.

The celebration of German culture was aided by beautiful weather, schnitzel, amazingly oversize pretzels, beer, more German specialty food, axe and saw competitions, parades, Schafskopf (sheepshead) card games, family-friendly activities, and of course, music. Throw the word gemutlichkeit (friendliness) in there somewhere too.

“Without many of our volunteers throughout the year, we would not be able to put such a great fest together,” said Deb Wolf, Germanfest’s vice-president of marketing. “We are grateful for the first-time goers, and everyone for their continued support, year after year. Highlights of the fest for me are always the glockenspiel, the parade, and this year, having Schurzenjaeger back from Austria.”

Schurzenjaeger (“The Skirt Chasers”) is a band that was formed in 1973, and supposedly named by a female bartender for their certain proclivities. They are popular in Milwaukee, as are many of the musical acts that have become annual fixtures on the various theater stages spread out across the park.

Polkas, Bratwurst and Old Comrades

× Expand Photo by Gregory Harutunian Pork Schnitzel and beer at German Fest Pork Schnitzel and beer at German Fest

Bands such as The Biermen, Alpensterne, the Alpine Echoes Alphorns, Dorf Kapelle, Alpine Blast, as well as others filling the air with polkas and old songs updated can always be found playing somewhere on one of the stages. Each stage seems to be separated by the aroma of bratwursts and chicken being grilled.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

One of the staples of Germanfest is the music of the Freistadt Alte Kameradan Band (“Free City Old Comrades Band”), which has a long history with the event. “We were here at the very first one, when Mayor (Henry) Maier cut the ribbon in 1981, and at every one since,” said Scott Bell, the band’s director. “The group itself has been around since 1942, when it was The Victory Band.

Sons of former members play in the band. “I was the principal at Trinity Lutheran School there, they found out I played trumpet, so I got roped in,” said Bell. “The great thing is to play to a full house, people enjoying themselves and the German culture, participating in the event … what a great country that we can share our heritage, and everybody has a wonderful time.”

They are known for their version of the Chicken Dance and bits of “schtick” between songs, interspersed with “Ein Prosit,” a song-toast, while quaffing beer. A medley of beer commercials is also in the act, coming after loose discussions, and some on-the-fly noodling for a musical arrangement.

“We have about 30 people, and all of them have a connection to Freistadt … actually, about half of them still live in the town, which was founded in 1839,” said Bell. “Polka is Czechs, Poles, Germans. History is shared at Germanfest. This is family-oriented, come out and enjoy the grounds. This year we haven’t had that much fun in a long time.”

Photo by Gregory Harutunian Music box player at German Fest 2023 Debbie Dannecker cranks the wheel on a wooden bellow music box. The cardboard is perforated for notes, as it is fed into machine's air chamber.

Music even permeates the Harborwalk, behind the Midway path, with hand-cranked bellow music boxes. “The wheel crank pushes air into the bellows, there are wooden pipes, it’s all mechanical,” said Debbie Dannecker. “The notes are on booklets of hard cardboard stock that feeds into it and plays them when they pass over the metal tines.”

Danneker, and her husband, Marc, operate several music boxes and helps provide the soundtrack for a relaxing stroll by the water.

“This was a great time, we came on Sunday, had lunch at the Mader’s Restaurant tent, so much was happening all around,” said Jennifer Ashley, who came for the Reuben wraps with spicy mustard. “I wanted to see the Dachshund Derby too. Only in Milwaukee, right?”