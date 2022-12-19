New Year’s Eve Guide 2022

× Expand Photo courtesy The Harlem Globetrotters The Harlem Globetrotters The Harlem Globetrotters

Wild Lights at the Milwaukee County Zoo

Milwaukee’s pro teams rise and fall over the seasons, but you can count one sports event to be a winner each year: the Harlem Globetrotters. They have been a New Year’s Eve fixture for longer than most of us have been alive, and they’re returning for two games on Dec. 31 at Fiserv Forum, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

But there are many other things to do in Milwaukee as the calendar flips to a new year. You can check out the “Fantastic Forest” display of 50 holiday trees decorated by local youth or the colorful illumination of “Wild Lights” at the Milwaukee County Zoo. The Milwaukee Public Museum is open during the day with holiday displays and Downtown’s Holiday Lights will still be gleaming.

Skylight Music Theatre A Jolly Holiday @ Broadway Theatre Center

Featuring songs from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Mary Poppins, Newsies and many more, the show will delight any fan with a world of Disney magic. “The focus is on families and friends, no matter what holidays anyone does or does not celebrate,” says Skylight’s Michael Unger. “The goal is to share the joy, emotion, and fun inspired by the incredible Disney songs we know and love.”

× Expand Photo: Horseshoes and Hand Grenades - hhgmusic.com Horseshoes and Hand Grenades Horseshoes and Hand Grenades

Horseshoes & Hand Grenades w/ Buffalo Gospel @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 8 p.m.

With over a decade of making music together, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades recent album, For Old Time’s Sake finds the acoustic quartet in a thoughtful mood. Built around traditional tunes (“Darlin’ Corey,” “Silver Dagger,” Ain’t Gonna Grieve My Lord No More”) and almost-traditional tunes (“Tennessee Waltz”), the band simply adds more chapters to a voluminous creel already packed with songs that often conjure Wisconsin waters and regions. Openers Buffalo Gospel is a perfect match; Ryan Necci’s songs traffic in the tradition of greats like John Prine and Townes Van Zandt.

The Little Monsters - Tribute to Lady Gaga @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

Paws up for this Lady Gaga tribute New Year’s Eve bash, with Cynthia Starich as Lady Gaga. Dazzling stage props, video visuals, and dramatic custom costumes. The evening will feature Starich’s original band as the show's opening act, featuring material from her second studio album, Heart of Steel.

Glory Days: Bruce Springsteen & Friends Tribute @ Sunset Playhouse, 7:30 p.m.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Johnny Rodgers and his musicians as they pay tribute to the music by “The Boss.” You’ll also hear the greatest hits of Huey Lewis, Phil Collins, Rod Stewart and other rock legends of the ‘70s and ‘80s.

Bluey’s Big Play the Stage Show @ Miller High Life Theatre, 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Bluey’s Big Play is a brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy® award-winning children’s television series. Join the Heelers in their first live theater show made just for you, featuring brilliantly created puppets.

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Rave The Rave Ballroom The Rave Ballroom

Stellar Spark New Year’s Eve Weekend @ The Rave

The party is on every New Year’s Eve at The Rave, with Stellar Spark Events throwing their annual EDM music event. This year’s is a two-night affair (Friday and Saturday), featuring a major lineup of DJs, headlined by DJ Diesel, better known as NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal. While Diesel will headline the Friday festivities, New Year’s Eve is capped off by SuddenDeath, on a bill that features 13 different artists on the turntables that night alone. There is plenty of music happening at The Rave on both nights, so prepare to dance until dawn for the whole weekend.

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Rave DJ Diesel DJ Diesel

× Expand Photo courtesy VISIT Milwaukee Potawatomi Casino Potawatomi Casino

Milwaukee’s Biggest NYE Party @ Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, 8 p.m.

Celebrate the new year in style at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino this year! Enjoy exciting casino gaming like nowhere else with DJs all through the night. With the recent renovations on both the casino and hotel side of things, you can enjoy top-notch entertainment and accommodations no matter what your plan is for the evening. Check out Marcell & Christopher's Project at Bar 360, 8 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy VISIT Milwaukee The Safehouse The Safehouse

New Year's Eve @ SafeHouse Milwaukee, 10 p.m.

Looking for a unique theme to your New Year's Eve? Look no further than Milwaukee’s storied SafeHouse, with an evening that includes spies, drinks and a DJ to dance the night away to, as well. Ticket packages are available now, and include a midnight toast, all-you-can-drink cocktails, wine, and beer, and a buffet as well.

The Miramar Theatre

The Miramar Theatre building on Oakland Ave. has held various stints as a nightclub over the course of its history, but none like what Brew City Bass have created when they took over the East Side venue. Major headliners from the EDM and house music worlds are known to tour through the Miramar, and that will once again be the case on this New Year’s Eve. Their NYE parties generally sell out, so check the venue’s website and social media for ticket information.

Nate Craig @ The Laughing Tap, 7:30 and 10:15 p.m.

It’s been 15 years since George Carlin, the man who made the Wisconsin-bred comedian want to make comedy his livelihood, passed away, but the memory of his lively, caustic energy lives on. “Always loved Carlin,” Craig beams. “He was so unapologetic and got people so riled up about the truth. I only got to see him once. I went by myself to the Rosemount Theatre. After the show started, I ran up and sat in the front row; it was awesome.”

Aluminum Knot Eye and DJ @ Circle A, 8 p.m.

As per tradition, Aluminum Knot Eye will rather noisily kick the old year out the door with their high-energy performance.

Photo by MIchael Burmesch Linnemann's exterior Linnemann's

The Flood Brothers w/ The Soulfoot Mombits @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee’s Flood Brothers are a veteran five-piece band playing “that further than folk thing” in the suitably intimate setting of one of Milwaukee’s favorite neighborhood music clubs.