Racine’s Passions Project Advocates for Students

It’s been a very rough time for adolescents in America with transgender teenagers unable to get all the care they need, too many schools banning politically relevant books, and institutional bigotry continuing unabated. The effects of this cultural climate have been dire: the CDC reported in March that sadness among teenage girls had increased by 60% while one in 10 LGBT students failed to attend school due to concerns of violence. Heidi Wagner’s new Passions Project photographic installment, which was displayed at The Branch in Racine on May 11, was a refreshing remedy to such statistical worries.

“Our kids are doing amazing things, I think that’s what this project highlights”, said Angelica Cruz, the leader of The Racine Education Association (a major sponsor of the event). She spoke to a crowd of activists, artists and students who helped make the project happen. The photo exhibition reflected numerous artistic achievements. Among them, 10 photos from Case High School students displayed their artistic passion along with a description of how their hobby has impacted their lives.

Artists like actor Jude Smith and dancer Leah Starks use their work to advocate for feminism along with disability rights. Athletes like Sofia Badillo, a swimmer determined to make young Latinx girls feel welcome in her field, and fashion enthusiast Ya’ Niece Giovanni and cartoonist Jesus Perez express themselves through conversations, designs, and artistry.

Avid reader Lydia Taft provides enthusiasm for books and libraries during a time when these institutions are being threatened. There were many students who tied their passions into family narratives: engineer Kaleah Williams found her love of robotics from working with her father, and Alonso Echeverria discovered a love of music after his sister introduced him to the band, Twenty One Pilots.

The photos on exhibition aimed to normalize diversity with student Smith praising the exhibition for helping “to show we can do things that all the professional people in this room can do.” Overall, the photo exhibition was marvelous and diverse, showing that there are talented people in every field, from all walks of life.

The audience was as varied as the subjects, featuring students who organized the event. This included Reina Spicka, who led the discussion panel along with Racine city officials Mayor Cory Mason and Transit Director Trevor Jung. Other attendees included board members of the LGBT Center of Southeast Wisconsin. Everyone attending connected their causes, whether it was labor rights, school funding or disability access for the students. They all discovered common solidarity among all the visitors and artists.

Heidi Wagner commented later in the evening: “I hope that people look at the photos and connect with the students in the photographs, that they see ways in which to broaden their understanding of who people are and how we can be allies.” The supportive spirit of the crowd proved this to be true.

The theme of intersectionality continued into the evening when the panel was asked about how they wanted to help the community. Here, students discussed how their participation and passions could impact the larger world. “I think the project will influence a lot of people [in thinking) that it’s okay to be different. You don’t have to change yourself to fit in,” Giovanni opined, echoing the evening’s spirit of togetherness. Badillo, who felt out of place at swim meets, hoped that it would get other people to realize “regardless of race and gender, we deserve to be in that place.”

Panelists also took time to advocate for causes important to them; Jude Smith tipped his hat to Milwaukee’s Pink Umbrella Theater, an organization that advocates for disability rights along with uplifting actors with disabilities. Taft similarly advocated for the establishment of diverse public services for people with disabilities, commenting, “Accessibility in all forms, not just for people with a physical disability, but people with neuro divergent and mental health challenges are an issue that we don’t address enough.” Badillo highlighted her experience as a lifeguard to advocate for water safety classes aimed at all ages. The panelists were open hearted and showed the importance of ensuring this generation has a supportive, secure future.

Heidi Wagner’s exhibitions are important during a time when civil rights are at risk; they allow people to see their neighbors as realized humans rather than talking points. The Passions Projects series will be touring Florida and Washington D.C. this summer, spreading the message of building unity and solidarity through common interests. The exhibition will also be featured in the National Education Association’s magazine, NEA Today later this year. No matter where you live or get your news, the exhibition is well worth investigating to see Racine’s community in action.