× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Public Museum Voyage to the Deep at Milwaukee Public Museum

Opening Friday, Oct. 15, the Milwaukee Public Museum’s new exhibition, “Voyage to the Deep,” combines elements of Jules Verne’s 1870 classic adventure novel 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea with science and hands-on learning for children ages 2 to 10.

“We’re very, very excited—there’s so much to do in the exhibit,” said Meghan Schopp, the museum’s senior director of education and programs. “There are a lot of sensory and engagement elements built into it.”

“Voyage,” an international touring exhibition developed by the Australian National Maritime Museum, introduces youngsters to the world of Verne’s legendary Captain Nemo through Nautilus, a child-size submarine with five compartments, including an engine room, control room and living quarters.

Kids can learn about marine biology through a shark’s stomach exhibit and continue their underwater-themed journey with a ride down a slide and visits through a kelp forest and the lost city of Atlantis. The dynamic exhibit also includes hands-on tabletop activities, a “Do You Have What It Takes to Be a Submariner” quiz, games, and selfie stations.

Families can further their marine knowledge by visiting the museum’s third floor “Living Oceans” exhibit, and by viewing the giant-screen film Ocean Odyssey in the Daniel M. Soref Planetarium and Dome Theater. Film tickets are $5 for museum members and $6 for nonmembers.

From 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. this Friday through Sunday, local educators will present programs at the museum comparing bodies of fresh water, like Lake Michigan, to salt water.

“Voyage to the Deep” runs through Jan. 9 and is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday.

Per CDC guidelines, the Milwaukee Public Museum requires facemasks for all visitors. “We’re so excited to be a place where families can be safe and make memories together,” Schopp said.