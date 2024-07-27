Expand Being Muslim Today by Saquib Iqbal Quereshi

Being Muslim Today is written for a Muslim audience but is worth reading for anyone concerned with interfaith dialogue or—better still—understanding the world in which we live. The author, a fellow at the London School of Economics, is on a mission to free Islam from calcified Muslim conservatives, Islamist fanatics and Islamophobes, a prejudice he feels is on the rise. In his summation of Muslim history, we meet a Muhammad struggling with doubt and uncertainty, imperfect and entirely human, wrestling with a revelation. Like Christianity, the historical sources surrounding the birth of Islam are thin, and the Quran contains as many possible interpretations as the Bible. Addressing a Muslim audience, he writes: “Don’t give in to the enforcers who try to pressure you into accepting versions of Islam as cartoon villainy or lifeless rules.”

