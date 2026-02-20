Expand A Brief History of a Long War, by Mariam Naiem, illustrated by Yulia Vus and Ivan Kypibida

Afghan-Ukrainian activist Mariam Naiem navigates through more than a thousand years of events for her “graphic history” of the Ukraine-Russia conflict—tearing away repeatedly to view contemporary conditions. Aided by a pair of Ukrainian illustrators who render her ideas in shades of gray tinged with dull orange, she traces outlines of many turning points, including the spread of what’s thought of as distinctly “Russian culture from south (Kyiv) to north (Moscow), and Stalin’s state-induced famine, which stole as many as 3.3 million Ukrainian lives. Naiem tends to romanticize Ukraine’s Cossacks as democratic freedom fighters, a view at odds with the bad memories of other tsarist subjects. The book is brief and the long war continues.

