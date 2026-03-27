Expand A Fate Worse than Hell: American Prisoners of the Civil War by W. Fitzhugh Brundage

One largely forgotten aspect of the Civil War was the poor conditions for prisoners on both sides. The Confederate’s Andersonville prison, an open sewer holding some 30,000 Union POWs, was only the most notorious case. In A Fate Worse than Hell, history professor W. Fitzhugh Brundage (University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill) describes conditions in the North as well as the South, finding the Confederates more inclined to wanton cruelty without whitewashing conditions in the Union. Black Union soldiers who fell into Confederate hands were executed or enslaved. At Madison’s Camp Randall, officers and guards plundered supplies intended for prisoners, leaving them to freeze in winter.

Brundage insists that “Men, not events” created places like Andersonville, and yet he shows how events swept along the men responsible. No one on either side imagined a long war at the onset or was able to prepare for the logistical difficulties of accommodating hundreds of thousands of prisoners. However, some men tried harder than others to maintain humane conditions.

A Fate Worse than Hell calls attention to an overlooked outcome of the war. Andersonville’s commandant, the Swiss immigrant Henry Wirz, was executed for, essentially, war crimes. When Wirz pleaded that he was only following orders, the military tribunal rejected his defense, and the case attracted international attention. The crimes committed against Civil War prisoners inspired an international conference at Brussels (1874), which codified steps toward strengthening international law and led to the Geneva Convention on POWs. A Fate Worse than Hell covers a lot of ground swiftly, including postwar efforts to “heal sectional discord” by stoking white Southern grievance.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Get A Fate Worse than Hell on Amazon here.

Paid link