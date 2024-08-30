Expand A Few Rules for Predicting the Future by Octavia E. Butler

African American science-fiction author Octavia E. Butler’s wise and prescient 2,000-word essay, “A Few Rules for Predicting the Future,” has been reprinted as a hardcover booklet. “To try to foretell the future without studying history is like trying to learn to read without bothering to learn the alphabet,” she wrote. Butler commented on her novel’s dystopian futures with widespread drug addiction and mass imprisonment; an America under a dictator; a nation bludgeoned, seduced and searching for scapegoats. “It’s easy enough to spot this horror when it happens elsewhere in the world,” she added. But to spot it close to home, “we must pay more attention to history,” a subject poorly taught in America today. The new edition is illustrated by Manzel Bowman.

