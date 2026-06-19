Expand A Short History of the Gaza Strip, by Anne Irfan

The trouble between Israel and Gaza began long before Oct. 7, 2023. When Israel’s violent birth in 1948 triggered the flight of thousands of Palestinians, many landed in a narrow strip, 141-square-miles wedged between Southern Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean. The Gaza Strip suddenly became overpopulated and desperate.

And yet, as Anne Irfan shows in her Short History, there were times of hope. A brighter future was visible in 1998 with the inauguration of an international airport in Gaza serviced by several carriers, including Palestinian Airlines. Bill and Hilary Clinton were on hand to cut the ribbon. However, the airport was effectively controlled by Israel and destroyed after only a few years by Israeli air raids.

Gaza’s history began in ancient times, but the strip was often little more than a coastal invasion route between Egypt and Palestine. In 1948 under Egyptian control, Gaza absorbed more Palestinian refugees than anywhere else. In 1956 Israel briefly occupied the strip during the Anglo-French-Israeli assault on Egypt and reoccupied it after the Six-Day War of 1967.

Irfan compiled on-record quotes over many decades from Israeli officials, showing that the long-term goal had always been to remove or substantially reduce Gaza’s Palestinian population. As the current U.S. president eventually noticed, the strip is potentially valuable real estate.

With the Oslo Accord (1993), Israel turned over day-to-day operations to the Palestinian Authority (PA) while continuing to thwart meaningful self-government for Palestinians in Gaza or the West Bank. In 2005, Israel evacuated Jewish settlements inside Gaza, but this gesture (intended for international audiences?) didn’t reconcile the strip’s inhabitants toward moderation. In 2007 the militant Hamas gained ascendence in an electoral, a victory directed at the PA’s corruption as well as nearly 60 years of grievances against Israel.

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Irfan’s Short History won’t please fanatics on either side of the issue. She condemns the October 7 atrocities and hostage-taking, as well as previous terrorist acts against Israeli civilians, as violations of international law. But in her chronicle of events since 1948, Israel’s violations have been consistent, including routine acts of collective punishment, punitive violence against protests, unchecked powers of detainment and unconcern over the casualties of bystanders. In her view, Benjamin Netanyahu’s retaliatory war was nothing new, just a massive amplification of past practices.

A Short History ends shortly after the January 2025 “ceasefire” between Israel and Hamas. As Irfan anticipated, the killing and suffering have continued.

Get A Short History on Amazon here.

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