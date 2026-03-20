Expand Adventures in the Louvre: How to Fall in Love with the World’s Greatest Museum, by Elaine Sciolino

The Louvre is the word most associated with “art museum” across the world. In Adventures in the Louvre, the New York Time’s Elaine Sciolino draws a vivid panorama, surveying the vast structure and its wealth of contents with a personal touch and a solid grasp of art history. Her 2025 book is out in paperback with a new afterword, discussing President Emmanuel Macron’s deployment of the Louvre as a cultural-political asset, the efforts to turn the museum into an events center as well as art repository, the formation of a much-needed Byzantine art department and—of course—the notorious and still unresolved theft of the museum’s crown jewels.

Get Adventures in the Louvre on Amazon here.