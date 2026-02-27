Expand All Quiet on the Western Front, by Erich Maria Remarque, translated by Maria Tatar

World War I ended more than a century ago, and along with the catastrophic casualties and destruction, the bloodiest conflict in history (by many measurements) produced perhaps the best novel ever written on the experience of combat soldiers, All Quiet on the Western Front.

A vivid new translation by Kurt Beals was published in late 2024. The latest translation, by Maria Tatar, is rendered with short sentences in simple prose, capturing the voices of everyday soldiers. She catches the unsparingly unheroic tone of author Erich Maria Remarque, a German combat veteran, and allows the dialogue to unfold as if spoken in ordinary English. Remarque wrote in first person present tense, thrusting readers into each moment. Like Apocalypse Now, All Quiet catches the craziness and the boredom, and like Platoon, the realization that abstract reasons for war matter little when under fire. It’s about survival—it’s you and your buddies.

In her introduction to the new translation, Pulitzer Prize-winner Samantha Powers ask why All Quiet retains “such stirring relevance.” Wars continue and survivors return from combat wondering what it was all about. Many of the novel’s scenes “could be lifted from a small town in Ukraine today, or many veterans’ experiences when they returned to the United States from Vietnam, Iraq, or Afghanistan.” Tatar’s translation is equipped with explanatory footnotes and suggested reading lists, making it suitable for classrooms as well as reading at home.

