Expand America Unfinished: 250 Years of Law and Governance, edited by Alexandra Natapoff and Guy-Uriel E. Charles

As America marks 250, the editors of America Unfinished are understandably alarmed by the flouting of ethical norms and legal standards at the highest levels. With a Reichstag Congress ceding authority to an executive they refuse to constrain, Harvard—an institution under federal assault—gathered 62 of its scholars to reflect on the challenges. They wonder if laws are working as they should, and acknowledge that the noble sentiment of 1776, “All men are created equal,” is a project “to be fully resolved.”

The essayists come at their assignment from many perspectives. They explore the ambivalent legal status of Native Americans, the fiscal powers of the presidency, immigration laws … Hopeful note: As Nicholas O. Stephanopoulos writes in his essay, the present administration “has attempted a host of actions that can fairly be labeled authoritarian,” yet “most of these efforts have failed.”

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