Austin Graf: Artist, Poet, Visionary

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Milwaukee’s Austin Graf exemplifies what it means to be an artist and storyteller. Whether it’s filmmaking, photography or poetry, he never ceases to explore new means by which to tell stories about the human experience. Recently, he spoke with me about his artistic motivations, the various artistic mediums he has explored, and the projects he is currently working on.

“I’ve always wanted to be an artist and the biggest thing for me is the emotion I could feel from all forms of art,” Graf said. “Being an artist is the exploration of what it means to be here, and it’s extremely powerful when it resonates with someone. Art can describe the emotions we’re feeling in ways we can't. The movies you watch, the paintings you stare at in museums, the books you read, and the music you listen to in the car. It makes you feel something and what it means to be alive. That's what inspires me.”

What initially drew him to filmmaking? “I remember when I was 10 and making home movies with my friends,” he replied. “I always loved world building and telling stories. I never stopped making videos, some I wish I could erase and some I’m still truly proud of, but doing all of them, you learn and develop your craft. Growing up, I have fond memories of watching specific movies for the first time, ones that have shaped who I am today. Over the last few years, I have mainly focused on shooting on Super 8 film. With Super 8, I’ve gotten to work on a few short films, a concert, music video, and some personal projects. It’s been a really great journey, and I love the imperfections that come from shooting on film. It’s special to me because it always leaves me with a sense of nostalgia when I watch my work again, it’s like watching a distant memory.”

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In light of the recent publishing of his poetry, I asked Graf if he had ever considered himself a literary-minded artist. “I would say yes to some degree,” he said. “I’ve always been more of a visual artist but diving into the literary mindset has been a fun journey. I feel that in my writings, I’ve been able to do a better job of connecting with the audience compared to some of my short films or photography. In the end, as an artist, our mission is to tell a story and make the viewer feel something. Sometimes it just takes a different path to get to that point.”

On the topic of what themes his poetry explores, Graf responded, “I would say melancholic emotions. I write a lot about nostalgia. I write about love, friendships, memories,

growing up in the world, that kind of thing. I enjoy writing about the quiet moments, the lingering feelings that you have in your life, and I’ve found that, in doing that, I’ve gotten to hear

stories about readers relating to my writings. It’s been incredible hearing these stories and I can’t wait to hear more.”

Graf posts updates about his work on his Instagram, austingraffilms. He’s most recently been published in the May issue of The Prairie Review. He has plans to dive back into filmmaking and compile a collection of his poetry.