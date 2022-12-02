Author Jenny Benjamin Presents Her Latest Action-Packed Sci-Fi Novel

'Corrupted' from the Terrian Trilogy by Jenny Benjamin

Alien worlds, action scenes, and old gods, oh my! Milwaukee author Jenny Benjamin’s latest addition to her sci-fi series, The Terrian Trilogy, is a high-energy, action packed adventure following high school students Jesse, Kate, and Hayden, as they navigate a fantastical fight against aliens. A teacher, avid reader, and accomplished cross-genre writer, Benjamin's latest novel is sure to deliver a satisfying science-fiction extravaganza.

Jenny Benjamin’s book talk and character-building workshop for her latest novel, Corrupted: The Terrian Trilogy, takes place on Saturday, December 3, from 3-5 p.m. at the Lion’s Tooth bookstore cafe in Bay View, 2421 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. For more information, visit lionstoothmke.com/events.html.

For Jenny Benjamin, storytelling has always been a big part of her life. “I used to write stories for my friends, poems for my family, and longer works that didn’t necessarily amount to a finished manuscript, but it was my way of working out the world. I realized how important it was for me to put words on a page to try to express an emotion or thought with the hope of connecting to a reader. I’m still working at that connection each day,” Benjamin explains. “The people I love, the stories I’ve heard growing up, and my daily interactions all inspire me to craft my books or poems.”

Her latest works, The Terrian Trilogy, focus on Jesse Woods, a high school honors student whose carefully organized world comes crashing down around him when he and his friends discover an entire alien world. The first book in the trilogy, Enhanced, highlights an epic quest to retrieve an ancient artifact that will decide the fate of the world. The second novel Corrupted picks up where the characters left off; on an alien spaceship attempting to save their captured friend. “Corrupted is the second book of three, and it did pose challenges for me. With Corrupted, I knew the main plot line, and I had a vision of where I wanted the main action to be at the end of the book to set up Book Three,” reveals Benjamin. “My favorite part about creating Corrupted was the action scenes. I want my readers to become immersed in a new world, but I also want them to feel familiarity with the character interactions and inner conflicts they face. I hope my readers love Jesse, Kate, and Hayden as much as I do.”

Benjamin’s passion for her work, love for her characters, and investment in her story lines is what makes her works so engaging to any reader. With her wide range of writing, there is a Jenny Benjamin story for absolutely everyone to enjoy. “When someone who has never met me likes or loves my work, I’m on cloud nine. I know what it’s like to be a reader and feel connected to poems and novels,” says Benjamin. “This connection keeps me writing because it can be difficult to keep momentum going.”