Expand Babylon: The Biography of a Metropolis, by Lloyd Llewellyn-Jones

Much like Rome, Athens and Jerusalem, Babylon is an ancient city whose name is familiar to everyone—except that Babylon hasn’t stood for nearly 1,900 years. Lloyd Llewellyn-Jones (Cardiff University history professor) presents a history of the once mighty metropolis in the context of its region, Mesopotamia (Iraq), one of the earliest sites of civilization. The Mesopotamians devised a writing system (cuneiform) and etched it onto thousands of clay tablets, whose translation allows for a plausible outline of a great city that evolved over a millennium.

Empires and civilizations rise and fall. Llewellyn-Jones shows that Babylon rose and fell and rose and fell—and eroded under the heirs of Alexander the Great’s eastern empire until finally disappearing under shifting desert sands. But Babylon was never forgotten. By the time 19th century archeologists combed the rubble and deciphered the clay tablets, Babylon’s undying reputation was fixed as “the locale of repression, idolatry and decay.” Babylon was a place of exile for the ancient Jews, and their Christian successors inherited Babylon as a metaphor of evil.

Llewellyn-Jones hopes to brighten Babylon’s reputation with his accessible, sometimes cheeky account. The numerous names and dates of forgotten kings and battles will be less interesting than chapters where the author imagines everyday life based on the cuneiform record. He finds a sarcastic schoolboy poem chiseled in clay whose words ring true to bored students of every time and place.

Get Babylon on Amazon here.