Expand Becoming Bobby Kennedy: The Transformative Life of an American Icon, by B.J. Hollars

If Robert Kennedy (Sr.) appeared destined to hurry through life as the mediocre scion of wealth, he surprised most everyone, maybe even himself, by becoming an inspiring figure. B.J. Hollars, an English professor at UW-Eau Claire, examines Kennedy’s life, especially after his appointment as Attorney General under brother John F. Kennedy, in a set of biographical sketches.

The author stresses Kennedy’s dedication to “moral courage,” his willingness to critique anyone, including allies and friends. Hollars doesn’t explain how Kennedy, a staffer for Joe McCarthy in the 1950s, became a forceful advocate for civil rights in the ‘60s. “To him, changing his mind was not a sign of weakness, but rather a sign of personal growth,” Hollars writes.

Becoming Bobby Kennedy is hagiographical, but perhaps we need the example of inspiring lives from the past.

Get Becoming Bobby Kennedy on Amazon here.