Beer, Brats & Cheese by Heather Kerrigan

Even if you’re not a flatlander or an out-of-towner, Beer, Brats & Cheese is a handy guidebook to eating and drinking three of Wisconsin’s favorite food groups. Author Heather Kerrigan tours the breweries, sausage and cheese makers of the Dairy State, dividing her book into five regions and giving essential information on each entry. Is Humbird Cheese Mart in Tomah worth the trip? How about a brat with sauerkraut at Stevens Point’s Hilltop Pub & Grill? For the “Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin” chapter, Kerrigan begins in Williams Bay and heads for Kenosha and Racine before rolling into Milwaukee. She hits Gathering Place and Amorphic in Riverwest, along with Lakefront Brewery and a dozen other craft breweries and brew pubs. She lunches at 3rd Street Market, walks the Beerline Trail and drives west for bratwurst at Bunzel’s. Outpost Coop merits a mention along with many other local favorites.

