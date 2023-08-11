bell hooks: The Last Interview and Other Conversations, Introduction by Mikki Kendall

bell hooks: The Last Interview

Determined to rescue feminism from upper-class white liberals, bell hooks was a critic not only of male chauvinism but of racism, capitalism and any ism of dominance and submission. The Last Interview collects conversations with hooks conducted by journalists from 1989 through 2017, revealing the scope of her ideas. While critiquing the misogyny of rappers such as Snoop Doggy Dog, she added, “it is essential for everyone to remember that they are not only more complex than the way they represent themselves, they’re more complex than the way white society represents them as well.” Engaged with Buddhist beliefs, she rebuffs the New Age-ism that connects freedom “from all forms of pain with becoming more spiritual” and denounces nihilism as “a kind of disease that grips the mind.”