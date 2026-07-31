Expand Best Beer Hikes Wisconsin: A Guide to the State’s Best Paths and Pints, by Chad Turner

Wisconsin-reared author Chad Turner describes himself as a “full-time vagabond” and claims he once cut short an adventure in the Himalayas to make it home in time to join friends “for a canoe trip down the Wisconsin River.”

With Best Beer Hikes Wisconsin, Turner combines a love of nature with a love for craft beer. When in Sheboygan, after a trek along the Lake Michigan shore, he recommends 3 Sheeps Brewing for a fresh-brewed beverage. Turner traverses the entire state and reserves a chapter for Milwaukee. If you’re hiking our city’s Downtown River Walk, stop at Indeed Brewing for refreshment. He recommends eight other hiking-drinking combos in the Milwaukee area.

Turner also expresses the beauty of Wisconsin, its four seasons, diverse flora and fauna and variety of hiking experiences through forests, meadows, hills and cities.

Get Best Beer Hikes on Amazon here.