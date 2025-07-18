Expand Birdscaping for Wisconsin and the Great Lakes Region by Mariette Nowak 'Birdscaping for Wisconsin and the Great Lakes Region' by Mariette Nowak

If you want the birds to flock to your garden, consider “birdscaping,” advises Mariette Nowak, former director of Milwaukee’s beloved Wehr Nature Center. Nowalk stresses plants native to the Upper Midwest, planted to mimic the meandering rivers and pattens found in nature. Illustrated with color photos, Birdscaping for Wisconsin is chockful of gardening tips and botanical descriptions. The humble pussy willow, for example, provides foliage for goldfinches and warblers. Nowak also sounds the alarm for biodiversity: “No matter the size of your patch of earth, even if it’s potted plants on the patio, you can do your part to keep birds flying, singing, and gracing our lives,” she writes.

